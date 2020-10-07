Trump to appoint new member to Puerto Rico oversight board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to appoint a man who once advised creditors in financial disputes involving Puerto Rico and Argentina to a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory’s finances. Justin Peterson is expected to fill one of two positions left empty after longtime board members recently resigned. The announcement was made Wednesday. Peterson is a managing partner at DCI, a public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. He previously worked on the campaigns of former Sen. Elizabeth Dole and former President George W. Bush.