Teen from Florida dies in fall at South Carolina waterfall

SUNSET, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Florida has died after falling from the top of a waterfall in South Carolina. Investigators said Isaiah Oertel fell 75 feet off the Laurel Fork Falls in Pickens County on Monday evening. Emergency responders said Oertel was dead by the time they reached the teen at the bottom of the falls. The waterfall is in an area about 30 miles northwest of Greenville. Oertel is the second person to die at the waterfall in 2020 after a 25-year-old woman was camping with friends fell from the top of the waterfall in March.