Spain unveils huge economic recovery plan amid pandemic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has unveiled a major plan to boost his country out of recession by spending 140 billion euros ($162 billion) of European Union funds to reshape the economy. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Wednesday he expects the plan to create 800,000 jobs over the next three years. The program is a response to the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish economy is expected to contract 11.2% this year. The plan focuses primarily on the transition to green energy and a digital economy. Spain this week became the first EU nation to surpass 825,000 coronavirus infections. More than 32,400 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain.