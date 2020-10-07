Seller of gun used in West Texas mass shooting pleads guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The man who sold an AR-15-style rifle used in a September 2019 mass shooting in West Texas has pleaded guilty to unlicensed firearms dealing. A statement from federal prosecutors says Marcus Anthony Braziel of Lubbock also pleaded guilty Wednesday to concealing the proceeds from weapons sales from the IRS. He faces up to five years in prison. Braziel admitted selling the rifle that Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa used when he killed seven people and wounded more than 20 others in the Midland-Odessa area. The 36-year-old gunman’s rampage ended when police fatally shot him.