Salvation Army calling for bell ringers for red kettles

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're still a while away from Christmas, but the Salvation is already putting out the call for volunteers to ring the bell at the red kettles.

Officials say the need will be especially great this year, with the pandemic affecting many people financially.

The director of the Salvation Army Hope Center in Stevens Point says they'll need over 300 volunteers this year. Masks and sanitizer will be provided to bell ringers.

"Anybody that wants to ring in the Christmas season and wish everyone a Merry Christmas, that's what we're looking for. Smiling faces," said Ed Wilson, director of the Hope Center.

The season typically starts in November. If you're interested in signing up, click here.