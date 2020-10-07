Rights group decries Myanmar’s camps for displaced Rohingya

BANGKOK (AP) — A human rights group says the de facto detention of 130,000 ethnic Rohingya in squalid camps in Myanmar amounts to a form of apartheid. Human Rights Watch described the camps in a new report urging the world to pressure Aung San Suu Kyi’s government to free the Rohingya and restore their rights. The report said inhuman conditions in 24 tightly restricted camps and closed-off communities in the western state of Rakhine threaten the right to life and other basic rights of the Rohingya. Myanmar’s government had no immediate response to the report.