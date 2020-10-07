Republicans see ‘grim’ Senate map and edge away from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vulnerable Republicans are increasingly taking careful but clear steps away from President Donald Trump in the final stretch of the 2020 election. It’s a sign of GOP anxiety that their leader’s crisis-to-crisis campaign could bring down Senate candidates across the country. GOP strategists eyeing dire internal polling say the distancing reflects a marked decline in support for Trump over the last 10 days, from his ferocious debate performance through his dramatic return from the hospital to the White House. The race for the Senate majority centers on four seats Democrats must flip to win.