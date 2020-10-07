Radha Blank of ‘The Forty-Year-Old Version’ isn’t late

Radha Blank wrote, directed and stars in her debut film, “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” It’s a heavily autobiographical tale, shot in black-and-white and on 35mm, about a middle-aged playwright in Harlem struggling to fulfill her career’s earlier promise. Faced with unappealing options, like a Harriet Tubman musical put on by white producers, she turns to an old passion, hip-hop, and begins performing as RadhaMUSprime. The film won a directing award at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Netflix. It begins streaming Friday.