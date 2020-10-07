Prominent Vietnam dissident arrested on anti-state charges

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese authorities have arrested a prominent dissident and blogger hours after Vietnam and the United States finished an annual human rights dialogue. State media say Pham Doan Trang was accused of producing and spreading anti-state materials. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Trang used to be a journalist for several state media outlets. She is known for her outspokenness on gender equality, human rights and democracy. In 2016 she was among several activists who were invited to meet with then- U.S. President Barack Obama when he visited Vietnam, but says she was blocked from attending by Vietnamese security personnel.