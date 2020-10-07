Portage Co. National Guard provides recap from September COVID-19 testing event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— On September 22, the Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health provided free community testing for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or identified as a close contact.

During this event, the Health Department says they collected 578 samples, 36 of which were identified as positive cases. Of the positive cases, 26 were Portage Co. residents and 10 were from other jurisdictions.

As of Tuesday, Portage County reports 1,723 total COVID-19 cases and 1,425 (83%) of those cases are considered recovered. They have reported 10 deaths in relation to the virus.

The County says they are considered as having "very high" COVID-19 case level activity, with 718.3 cases per 100,000 people according to the Wisconsin. Department of Health Services.