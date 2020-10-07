Pelosi out to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A single House race in Montana could determine the results of the presidential election. Or Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan or even Alaska. They are all districts where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set out to not only expand the House majority but to win control of the states’ congressional delegations. It’s an unusual strategy in case a disputed presidential election needs to be decided by the House. Under election law the House would intervene if the Electoral College gave no presidential candidate the majority on Jan. 6. Pelosi already has the House majority. Now she’s trying to secure the majority of the state delegations.