One dead after vehicle crash in Waupaca County

TOWNSHIP OF ST. LAWRENCE, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person is dead after a vehicle crash in Waupaca County Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:15 pm, the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a crash involving on vehicle on County Highway K and County Highway N.

An investigation at the scene indicates that a tractor was traveling south on County Highway K, then attempted to turn left on County Highway N and overturned in the south ditch.

The male driver of the tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.