No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February will not be charged in his death.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah was justified in shooting 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the building on Feb. 2.

Authorities say Cole ran from the police and fired first before he was shot. Cole's family disputes that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired. Cole is the third person Mensah fatally shot in the last five years. Milwaukee County's top prosecutor ruled that the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.