Nice Fall weather continues

Nice Fall weather will continue for a few more days. You can expect above normal temperatures and not much threat of rainfall all the way through the weekend.

Today: Scattered clouds early, then mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 62 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: 39 Wind: NW~5

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Nice Fall weather

High: 63 Wind: NW around 5, becoming south

Today will be cooler than yesterday but still nice for this time of year. We will have a few clouds around early in the day, then high pressure should provide mostly sunny skies later in the morning and into the afternoon with highs topping out in the 50s in the Northwoods, and low to mid 60s farther south in the area. Winds will be noticeable but not too gusty for October, out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. High pressure will continue to control our weather tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s and a less wind.

A weak warm front will bring a few clouds to the area Friday morning as well as a small chance of showers in the Northwoods. By Friday afternoon, it will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm for this time of year. Highs should reach the mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday should be decent as well, just not as warm as Friday. We should have a fair mixture of sun and clouds for both days of the weekend with highs in the 60s.

A cold front approaching from the west on Monday will increase the clouds and perhaps bring some showers later in the day. Even though there will be more clouds, the high temperature should still be mild, rising into the 60s. Showers might linger into early Tuesday before a cooler and drier wind takes over. On Tuesday, highs might only reach the low 60s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-October-2020

On this date in weather history: 1970 - Widespread flooding took place across Puerto Rico. Rainfall amounts for the day ranged up to seventeen inches at Aibonito. A slow moving tropical depression was responsible for six days of torrential rains across the island. Totals in the Eastern Interior Division averaged thirty inches, with 38.4 inches at Jayuya. Flooding claimed eighteen lives, and resulted in 62 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)