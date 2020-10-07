Minneapolis mural dedicated to George Floyd defaced again

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A large mural dedicated to George Floyd in Minneapolis has been defaced again. The Star Tribune reports that surveillance video shows a man wearing a face mask over a ski mask walk up to the mural and spray red paint on it about 4 a.m. Sunday. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The mural is located near the site where Floyd was restrained. Widely seen bystander video set off protests, sometimes violent, around the world. It’s the second time that the mural has been damaged.