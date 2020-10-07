Mexico’s ex-security chief pleads not guilty to drug charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Former top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges, including a new one of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise that could add 20 years to his sentence if convicted. In a hearing by video on Wednesday, to which reporters had access by phone, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan read all charges to Garcia Luna. The new charge, added in July, involves violations of trafficking 5,000 kilos of cocaine in 2008; 23,000 kilos in 2007 and 19,000 kilos that same year. The judge mentioned three other cocaine deals in 2002 and 2003.