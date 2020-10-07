Long time Stevens Point YMCA volunteer honored with memorial bench

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A bench now honors the memory of a long time Stevens Point YMCA volunteer who passed away in 2018.

Daniel Goulet, a former professor at UW-Stevens Point helped establish a community garden in 2010.

Dan along with his wife Kathy and several volunteers built 16 raised garden beds in 2010 and eight additional ones one year later.

"He definitely was the passionate leader to get this garden started. There was a grant that the YMCA received and Dan took that and ran with it and use every opportunity to make sure that this garden was a unique place for our YMCA that it had its ability to grow and continue on," said Sharon Johnson the CEO of the Stevens Point Area YMCA.

In 2012, Dan was awarded the YMCA Volunteer of the Year Award for his service to the YMCA.

Each year the gardens have produced 1,000 pounds of fresh produce for families and children in need. And now, a memorial bench honors Dan.