Little change in the weather pattern through the weekend

The passage of a cold front last night brought breezy northwest winds and somewhat cooler conditions today, but it was still pleasant with the sunshine. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the mid 50s to low 60s north of Wausau and through the 60s to the south.

The wind will diminish tonight and stay light Thursday, leading to a cooler night but a still comfortable day. Little cloud cover is expected during the period.

More mild weather is on the way through the weekend into early next week. Much warmer air will push northward Thursday night and Friday, along with increasing south to southwest winds. There will be a chance of a few showers and possible thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning mainly north of Wausau.

The weekend forecast is uneventful, except for breezy northwest to north winds Saturday and increasing southeasterly winds Sunday.

Showers will be possible later Monday into Tuesday as a stronger cold front approaches and pushes through, leading to a period of cooler weather.

Have a good night and a thrilling Thursday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. October 7, 2020

