Lambeau Field transitioning to cashless points of sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)— As of Wednesday, Lambeau Field has completely transitioned to cashless payment systems.

The transition affects food and beverage stands, the Packers Pro Shop, the ticket office, 1919 Kitchen and Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tour, as well as all Packers-operated businesses at Titletown. Private businesses in Titletown are not affected by the change.

Packers officials say the change was planned to take place over the next few seasons, but was expedited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also say the change is meant to enhance the fan experience because it allows for increase efficiency and speed, shorter lines, and less contact between guests and staff.

“When fans come to Lambeau Field, we know most of them are focused on enjoying the experience and watching the game,” said Packers director of development and hospitality Charlie Millerwise. “By shifting to cashless, we can continue building on our recent renovations aimed at making transactions throughout the stadium faster and simpler to allow fans to spend their time having fun and cheering on the Packers. As we continue to face this pandemic, expediting this transition will also help our fans and employees stay safe and healthy.”

Traditional credit/debit card payment methods are accepted, as well as other contactless payment solutions. Officials say more mobile options will be introduced in future seasons.

Free cash-to-card conversion stations will be available at various locations around the stadium. These stations issue payment cards that can be used at locations in and around the stadium. Fans can load between $5 and $500 on the cards and will be available for use for five years from the last date money was loaded on the card.