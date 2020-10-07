Jacob Blake released from hospital, rehab continues in Chicago

CHICAGO (CNN) — Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago, according to Blake’s attorney Patrick Cafferty.

A Kenosha police officer shot Blake seven times in August, sparking unrest throughout the state and country.

His family said at the time that Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s attorney did not say when his client was moved from the hospital in wisconsin or how long he would be at the rehabilitation center.