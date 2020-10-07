Israeli PM’s wife may have violated lockdown with haircut

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife may have violated the country’s coronavirus lockdown by inviting a hairdresser into the official residence last week to prepare her for a public service video advocating the wearing of masks. The Yediot Ahronot newspaper reported Wednesday that Sara Netanyahu had a hairdresser visit on the eve of the festive Sukkot holiday. Hair salons are closed as part of a nationwide lockdown imposed last month, and people have been ordered to remain within 1,000 meters of home except for essential activities. An official statement said Sara Netanyahu was strictly abiding by all restrictions and believes she’s entitled to the hairdresser because she’s a public figure.