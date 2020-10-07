IRS chief: agency reaching out on pandemic relief payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the IRS, on the defensive over millions of Americans in danger of missing coronavirus relief payments, says the agency is reaching out to low-income and homeless people, military personnel and veterans and those with limited English to notify them they may be eligible. People who don’t normally file tax returns are among those being targeted, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig tells a House hearing. A congressional watchdog found that millions could miss the payments of up to $1,200 per individual because of incomplete government records. Nearly 9 million individuals who are eligible for the payments haven’t received them, according to recent estimates.