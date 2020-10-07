Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, toppling trees

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta has made landfall south of Cancun along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, blowing down trees and knocking out power in some of the area’s resorts.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the center of Delta came ashore around 5:30 a.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph).

About 2,000 people took refuge in shelters in Quintana Roo state, whose governor is warning residents and tourists that it is the strongest storm since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Forecasters predicted a storm surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters).

By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO Associated Press