Former de Blasio aide Maya Wiley announces run for NYC mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley is announcing her candidacy to run for mayor of New York City in 2021. Wiley is a former chairperson of New York City’s police oversight agency and former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio. She announced in July that she was leaving her position as a contributor to MSNBC and NBC to explore a run for mayor. If elected, Wiley would be the city’s first woman mayor and second Black mayor. She will join what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary in the race to succeed de Blasio.