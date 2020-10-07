ESPN, ESPN2, ABC average 1,836,000 viewers in wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged 1,836,000 viewers for 16 broadcasts in Major League Baseball’s expanded wild-card round, drawing far more viewers for 16 games but an average down vastly from the single-knockout contests in previous years. The most-watched game was the New York Yankees’ opening 12-3 win over Cleveland on Sept. 29, which averaged 2,642,000 despite taking place partly opposite a presidential debate. Last year’s ESPN game, Tampa Bay’s 5-1 win over Oakland, was seen by an average of 4,615,000.