Elvis Presley’s late grandson laid to rest at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The grandson of late rock n’ roll singer Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland in Tennessee. Graceland officials said Wednesday that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley’s former home — now a museum and tourist attraction in Memphis. Keough died in California in July at age 27. He was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley and others, including his mother Gladys, his father Vernon, and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.