Dining on the Street extended through October

Dining on the Street extended through OctoberUpdated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— The Wausau River District is extending Dining on the Street through the end of October.
"With the latest order from Governor Evers, limiting the indoor capacity of businesses to 25%, outdoor Dining is exceptionally beneficial for our downtown restaurants and creating a safer dining experience for community members," said Blake Opal-Wahoske in a press release, Executive Director of the River District.
According to Blake, the event series has already generated an estimated $600,000 in economic impact since it started in mid-June and created opportunities for local musicians.
The event is held on Wednesday evenings from 5-9 pm until October 28.
The event will be cancelled if the temperature falls below 50 degrees at the start of the event or if it rains that day.