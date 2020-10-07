County ordinance clashes with a giant political sign

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The owner of Minocqua Brewing Company received a letter from the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Committee on September 29, telling him to take down the sign on the side of his business.

The letter referred to an ordinance that prevents political signs in the county from exceeding 32 square feet.

However, Democrat Kirk Bangstad believes he's being treated unfairly in a conservative area. He said it felt like they wanted "to penalize [him] because [he] was supporting Biden and not trump."

Karl Jennrich is head of the Planning and Zoning Committee. He said "that is contrary to my belief, I mean I am an apolitical person. The ordinance is black and white, it doesn't talk about democrats or republicans it just talks about the size of the sign."

Driving through the northern county, it's easy to see several signs that exceed the limit of 32 square feet. Still, Jennrich said he has only written one letter.

In his own words, he has "bigger fish to fry" than penalizing political signs. Jennrich said the only reason they sent the letter to Bangstad is because the received a complaint form the town of Minocqua.

As of Wednesday, Jennrich said the county has no plans to fine Bangstad for the sign.

Kirk Bangstad is running for Wisconsin State Assembly District 34.