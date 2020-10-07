Comparing COVID-19 caeses between area schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coronavirus cases in our community and state are on the rise and some local school districts seeing more cases than others.

When comparing the numbers between a district with in-person classes and one with virtual classes more cases are popping up in the Wausau School District versus the D.C. Everest School District.

The D.C. Everest School District and the Wausau School District both have a COVID-19 dashboard.

For D.C. Everest, the dashboard shows up to the hour COVID-19 numbers across the district in elementary schools, secondary schools, and other district buildings.

Jeff Lindell the Director of Student Services for the district says the district felt this was a better way to give up-to-date information, it is populated regularly so that when parents go to look at any given time it's up to date.

The D.C. Everest School District is reporting a total of 30 cases between students and staff.

Just around the corner to the Wausau School District, News 9 reported two days ago that the district was quarantining 180 people, students, and staff.

According to the current Wausau School Districts COVID-19 dashboard, 162 people within the district are quarantined with 36 testing positive for the virus.

In a statement the Wausau School District says in part that while their classes are virtual, they do still have staff members in their buildings as well as community hubs. They are also attributing their case count to being a larger district. They went on to claim majority of cases in their district originated from outside their schools.