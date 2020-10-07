Company that planned LA development to settle bribery case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a company that planned a massive redevelopment project in downtown Los Angeles will pay more than $1 million after acknowledging that it was involved in bribing city officials. The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday that Jia Yuan USA, based in Arcadia, won’t be prosecuted and will cooperate in an ongoing FBI public corruption probe. Authorities say the company acknowledged its employees and parent company provided perks to former LA City Councilman Jose Huizar, who backed the huge hotel redevelopment project. Huizar has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and dozens of other federal charges. He faces trial next year.