Catholic Charities warming Center moves to new building to accommodate social distancing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Catholic Charities in Wausau is moving it's Warming Center to First United Methodist Church of Wausau in the coming weeks. The move is to make sure there's enough room for guests to social distance.

The new space will also have an isolation room for anyone who may have COVID-19.

Catholic Charities provides beds for up to 25 people in the homeless community. A critical service, especially as we head into the winter months.

Director of Community Homeless Facilities, Tracy Rieger, said the move would not have been possible without community support.

"It's important to recognize that this is not a homeless provider issue. This is a community issue. It was very evident to me that the community wanted to once again step up and help us find a home." Rieger said.

The center is welcoming donations to help with the move. They are also looking for volunteers. For more information you can contact Catholic Charities.