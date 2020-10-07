Catholic bishop in Missouri criticized for letter on voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The bishop of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese has come under criticism for sending a letter urging parishioners to vote for candidates who oppose abortion. The letter is seen by some as an endorsement of Republican candidates, although Bishop James Johnston Jr. does not explicitly endorse a party or specific candidates. The letter says Catholic voters should weigh a candidate’s position on God-given rights, particularly the right to life. Johnston told KCUR that he was simply telling people to vote with their conscience. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops last year called abortion a “preeminent priority” of the church.