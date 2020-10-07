California evangelical school tells students to quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An evangelical college in Northern California has asked its entire 1,600-student body to self-quarantine as the number of coronavirus cases at the school rose to at least 137 since classes started a month ago. The Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, says in a statement Wednesday that the cases have mostly come from off-campus living and “social interactions outside of school hours.” The school says 68 students have active COVID-19 out of 137 infections among students and staff since classes started a month ago. Shasta County officials say Bethel’s outbreak is a driving factor in the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.