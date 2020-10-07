Australia expects COVID-19 vaccination is still a year away

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia considers a rollout of a coronavirus vaccine no sooner than mid-2021 a best-case scenario in its pandemic planning that would save the economy tens of billions of dollars. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Treasury and Health Departments have developed economic modelling based on an assumption that a vaccine would be widely available in Australia toward the end of next year. More than 170 potential vaccines are in development. Vaccine experts don’t expect one to be available before mid-2021 but consider September or October achievable.