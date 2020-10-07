Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Montgomery, Mosinee Volleyball

It didn't take long for Mosinee's Brooklyn Montgomery to figure out she loved volleyball.

"When I first picked up a volleyball, I knew that this sport was going to be something special to me," said Montgomery.

However while she loves just being on the court, there's one part of the sport she loves more than any other.

"Serving is kind of like an individual time to shine, so I love that part of it too," said Montgomery.

It was an aspect of the game that she immediately exceled at.

"It's always been a strong point of hers," said Mosinee Head Coach Justin Jacobs. "The nice thing is she's always working at it too. She knows that she can keep getting better, keep getting more consistent.

"She served quite a bit for us as a freshman and just kind of kept going with that role throughout her whole career."

It's a career that has now placed her in the Mosinee record books.

In her final year with the program, the serving specialist broke the school record for the most aces in a career with 258 and counting.

"It meant a lot for me," said Montgomery. "I actually just wanted to get it over with so I wouldn't have to worry about it, but i've been working at it for four years now. I've just been really blessed to break it."

While the journey to this point may have been long, Brooklyn wouldn't change a thing.

"I couldn't be more thankful than to be a part of this volleyball program," said Montgomery. "I love it and I love this sport. The passion is definitely there and it's such a humble feeling to be a part of this."