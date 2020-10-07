Ascension providing flu clinics in Portage, Waupaca counties throughout October

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— Ascension Medical Group is offering flu shot clinics in Portage and Waupaca Counties throughout the month of October.

“Getting a flu shot is always important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is critical this year to protect our community and healthcare workforce as they continue to care for people with COVID-19,” said Stewart Watson, M.D., North Region Vice President of Clinical Services,

Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.

The clinics are by appointment in several locations. Some of which will offer drive through delivery. Participants are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

Stevens Point:

Ascension St. Michael’s-Hoover 3500 Hoover Road. Saturday October 17 from 8am-4pm. Thursday, October 8, 15, 22, 29 from 3-7 pm. For an appointment call: 715-346-0222

Ascension St. Michael’s-Stanley Street 3301 Stanley Street. Wednesday, October 14,21,28 from 1-4 pm. For an appointment call: 715-341-7332

Ascension St. Michael’s-Illinois Ave Internal Medicine 824 Illinois Avenue. Tuesday, October 13, 20, 27 from 8am-4 pm. Thursday, October, 8, 15, 22, 29 from 1-5 pm. Saturday, October 24. For an appointment call: 715-342-7725. This location also has a pedatrics option on rotating dates from 8 am-4 pm. For an appointment call: 715-342-7655

Plover:

Ascension St. Michael’s-Plover 2401 Plover Road. Saturday, October 17 and 24 from 8am-4 pm. Friday, October 9 and 23 from 8am-5pm. For an appointment call: 715-295-3800

Amherst:

Ascension St. Michael’s Amherst 272 Christy Street. Sunday, October 18 and 25 from 8am-4pm. Monday, October 12 and 26 from 8 am-5pm. For an appointment call: 715-824-5151

Waupaca:

Ascension St. Michael’s-Waupaca 190 Grand Season Drive. Wednesday, October 14, 21, 28 from 8am-5pm. For an appointment call: 715-258-3650

Iola: