Armenia, Azerbaijan continue fighting as EU calls for calm

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued on Wednesday morning, with Armenian officials saying the territory’s capital came under attack again and the European Union calling for cessation of hostilities. Clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the region since Sept. 27 has killed hundreds in the worst escalation of hostilities since 1994 when a truce ended a war that raged for several years. Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia for more than a quarter-century.