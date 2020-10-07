AP source: US to announce charges against British IS members

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to announce charges against two men from Britain who joined the Islamic State and were part of a cell that beheaded Western hostages in Syria. That’s according to a law enforcement official. They are two of four men dubbed “the Beatles” by the hostages they held captive because of their British accents. They are expected to make their first court appearance in the afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia. The expected announcement is a milestone moment in a years-long effort by U.S. authorities to bring to justice members of a militant group known for beheadings and barbaric treatment of American aid workers, journalists and other hostages in Syria.