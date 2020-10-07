AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans’ return to facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. That is according to a person familiar with the situation. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters. The Titans’ outbreak instead is up to 22 cases with 20 now returned since Sept. 29 with the latest results. These results could threaten Tennessee’s game Sunday against Buffalo.