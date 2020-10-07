Affidavit: Man fatally shot by Texas cop offered handshake

DALLAS (AP) — A court document released Wednesday says a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a small East Texas city had offered a handshake to the officer, asking if he was “doing good,” as the officer arrived at a convenience store to check out a report of a fight. Wolfe City police Officer Shaun Lucas has been charged with murder in the weekend death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price, whose funeral will be held Saturday at the high school football field in the city of about 1,500 people northeast of Dallas. The Texas Rangers have said that Lucas’ actions weren’t “reasonable.”