16 more dead, 141 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 141 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 11,188 new negative tests and 2,319 positive tests.

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 16 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,415 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Marathon County reports 73 new cases and one new death. Portage County reports 28 new cases and two new deaths.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 111,765, or 80.6 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.8 percent of their hospital beds overall and 80.6 of ICU beds. There currently are 853 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with 216 of them in the ICU.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.