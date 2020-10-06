West African regional bloc lifts sanctions against Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS has lifted sanctions against Mali after the prime minister announced the rest of the transitional government positions nearly two months after a military coup. The regional heads of state cite “significant advances” toward a return to democracy in Mali, noting the selection of a civilian president and prime minister to head the process. The regional bloc had insisted that the transitional government be led by civilians, though the junta leader is staying on as vice president. Military officials hold four of the 25 positions in the new government announced late Monday.