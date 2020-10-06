Warm October Week

Cool temperatures have well moved out of the area, and most/all temperatures will be above normal in the upcoming forecast. Along with mostly sunny conditions, we will also have a breeze most days this week.

Today: Variable clouds although plenty of sun and breezy. 30% chance of a few light showers in the afternoon especially north of Marathon County.

High: 67 Wind: WSW 10-15

Tonight: Slim chance of a light shower. Otherwise passing clouds and a bit breezy.

Low: 48 Wind: West ~ 10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy.

High: 62 Wind: NW 8-12

Until next week, today is our only chance to see some moisture in most areas, however rain chances will still be low. As the day progresses, clouds will move in and out and plenty of sunshine will make its way through here and there. In the afternoon hours there is a 30% chance that a light to moderate isolated shower could develop however it is most likely to be to the north. Along with the clouds and possible rain, today will be quite breezy. While not nearly as strong as yesterday, wind speeds are forecast to blow up to 15 mph.

Tonight a slim chance of a light shower moving to partly cloudy skies will mean a comfortable night out. There will also be a light wind of around 10 miles an hour but no other prevailing weather concerns.

Wednesday will be another seasonal day with a light breeze and while not as warm, will feel comfortable. A NW wind of 8-12 mph will provide a nice breeze for temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday night however, skies will clear out allowing rapid cooling. This will cause overnight temperatures to drop into the 30s. Thursday will be much like Wednesday with less wind and a but more sun.

Friday, while partly cloudy, is our warmest day in the forecast. Temperatures will be abnormally warm and it is likely we will see low to mid 70 degree air temperatures. There will be a moderate breeze but due to the temperature it will feel warm most of the day.

Turning to the weekend, while not as warm as Friday, temperatures will still be above normal. We should see plenty of sun, and conditions could be a bit breezy. This weekend is around the time where the trees transition to their peak fall colors especially to the North, so if you do not have any plans, it may be a good idea to find a place with a good view of the foliage.

Starting the work-week on Monday, conditions will almost be a spitting image of todays forecast with temperatures in the mid 60s, partly cloudy skies and breezy winds, and a small chance of showers.

Have a happy Tuesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 6-October 2020

On this day in weather history:

1985 - A tropical wave, later to become Tropical Storm Isabel, struck Puerto Rico. As much as 24 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, and the severe flooding and numerous landslides resulting from the rain claimed about 180 lives. (Storm Data)