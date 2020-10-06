Unrest in Kyrgyzstan: govt buildings seized, ex-leader freed

MOSCOW (AP) — Opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan have seized several government buildings in the country’s capital, freed the ex-president from jail and announced plans to oust the president and form a new government. Protests erupted on Monday after a parliamentary election. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accused opposition supporters of trying to “illegally seize power” in the country, in a statement on Tuesday morning and urged the opposition to get people off the streets. Mass protests in the capital, Bishkek, and other cities broke out after the authorities announced early results of Sunday’s parliamentary election that gave the majority of votes to two parties with ties to the ruling elites, amid reports of vote buying and other violations.