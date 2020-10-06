Turkish diplomat denounces Armenia on trip to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Turkey’s top diplomat has traveled to the capital of Azerbaijan to show solidarity with that country in its decades-old conflict with Armenia over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized calls for a cease-fire and urged an Armenian withdrawal from Azerbaijan’s territory. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the region since Sept. 27 has since killed scores of troops and civilians. Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The clashes have continued despite numerous international calls for a cease-fire.