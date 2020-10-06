Trump’s top federal prosecutors are overwhelmingly white men

The nation’s top federal prosecutors have become less diverse under President Donald Trump than under his three predecessors. White men are overwhelmingly in charge of federal law enforcement at a time of national demonstrations over racial inequality and criminal justice. The Associated Press analyzed government data from nearly three decades and found a persistent lack of diversity in the ranks of U.S. attorneys has reached a nadir under Trump. It found 85% of his Senate-confirmed U.S attorneys are white men, compared with 58% in President Barack Obama’s eight years, 73% during George W. Bush’s two terms and at most 63% under Bill Clinton.