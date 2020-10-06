Trump administration to sharply limit skilled-worker visas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has announced plans to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said Tuesday that new rules will be issued soon to restrict the use of what’s known as the H-1B program. Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said the new rules would affect about one-third of the applications for visas that allow people with college degrees to work in professional positions in the U.S. Cuccinelli says the program has been abused to allow companies to displace American workers with less expensive employees from overseas.