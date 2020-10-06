The mild weather pattern will continue for a while

Mild conditions persisted today, with breezy southwest to west winds and enough sunshine to lead to mid afternoon temperature readings ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. Cloud cover also increased as the afternoon progressed as a cold front approached from the northwest. The front will pass through this evening, possibly triggering a few showers and a rumble of thunder or two mainly to the north of Wausau.

Behind the front, partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday. Breezy northwest winds at times through the morning will subside during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air will move in, but it will still be mild for early October.

The mild trend is forecast to continue through early next week. Highs could reach into the 70s Friday, and possibly again Monday. Blustery winds are forecast Friday, and later Sunday into Monday. There will be a slight chance of a shower Friday, but the next more significant rainfall may hold off until later Monday and Tuesday.

Have a good night and a wonderful Wednesday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. October 6, 2020

