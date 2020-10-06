Stevens Point looking for input on Business 51 Project

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)— The City of Stevens Point Government is looking for input on the Business 51 Project.

The City is asking those that live near, have a business on, or travel on Business 51 to take a survey on the project.

One of the main questions in the survey is about reducing lanes of Business 51 from four down to two.

The city says that traffic of Business 51 does not require a four-lane roadway, and that a two-lane roadway will reduce crashes, improve traffic flow, and provide safer conditions for pedestrians.

The survey also asks about bike lanes, pedestrian environment, shared driveways, and more.