Shaq, Foxx set for online Black entrepreneurship special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shark Tank” veteran Daymond John is hosting a live-streamed special aimed at bolstering Black entrepreneurship. Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx are among the participants. Titled “Black Entrepreneur Day,” the special is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 24, on platforms including Facebook and YouTube. Other guests will include LL Cool J and media magnate Robert Johnson, with Chance The Rapper and Questlove set to perform. Black entrepreneurs and small business owners are eligible to seek a share of $175,000 in grant money contributed by the special’s business partners. Applications for the seven NAACP-administered grants can be filed through Oct. 12 at BlackEntreprenuersDay.com.